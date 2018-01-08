Airtel revamps Rs 448, Rs 509 plans to take on Jio: Here are all the details

Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Airtel’s Rs 448 and Rs 509 plan now offer extra data and validity for users. Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Airtel’s Rs 448 and Rs 509 plan now offer extra data and validity for users.

Airtel has revamped two of its prepaid plans with extra validity in order to compete with Jio, which recently increased the daily data limit on some of its plans to 1.5GB. Reliance Jio has also announced a Rs 149 recharge offer with 1GB daily data, making it one of the cheapest offerings in the market. Airtel also has a Rs 198 recharge with 1GB daily data and unlimited calling included as well.

Now Airtel has upgraded the validity on its Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans. The Rs 448 plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day and the validity is now 82 days, which means a total of 82GB data. The earlier validity for this plan was 70 days and this revamped plan is available for all Airtel prepaid users. Airtel’s Rs 448 plan works for 3G and 4G data connections.

Airtel’s Rs 509 plan was initially launched in December with a validity of 84 days and at the same price as a similar plan from Reliance Jio, though the latter’s plan has lower validity. Airtel was offering unlimited calling, roaming, 100 SMS per day with the Rs 509 plan which also included 1GB daily data. This meant the total data offered on the plan was 84GB. This same plan now has a 91 day validity, which means 91GB data in total.

The Rs 509 plan is now nearly three months long in terms of validity. Airtel plans also include unlimited voice calls, including on roaming. But under terms and conditions, the voice calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has also increased validity and daily data on some of its more expensive plans. The Rs 498 prepaid recharge from Jio will come with 91 days validity and 1.5GB daily data instead of the 1GB daily data from earlier. This means the Jio plan will now offer 136GB data in total, instead of the earlier 91GB. Jio’s Rs 509 plan has 49 days validity only, but it comes with 2GB daily data which comes to a total of 98GB. The company’s plans also include free unlimited calls and SMS as well as access to Jio’s apps. However, users will have pay Rs 99 extra for the Jio Prime membership in order get these prepaid recharges.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd