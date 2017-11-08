Airtel revamps Rs 349 plan to give 42GB data: Here are the details

Airtel had previously introduced an app-only 100 per cent cashback offer on the Rs 349 plan. Airtel had previously introduced an app-only 100 per cent cashback offer on the Rs 349 plan.

Airtel has revamped its Rs 349 plan to offer 0.5GB more data per day. The prepaid recharge voucher originally put FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB per day. However, the daily data limit has now gone up to 1.5GB for Airtel prepaid users. Additionally, people will get unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls as well as 100 SMS. Validity is 28 days. This means that users will now get a total of 42GB of data, instead of 28GB for 28 days. However, it looks like banner ad on MyAirtel app has not been updated as it still shows 28GB data for Rs 349.

Though the company did not mention deadline for the offer, we're assuming it can no longer be availed since MyAirtel app no longer has banner ad on its home page showcasing the offer.

Airtel’s 100 per cent cashback offer is similar to the one offered by Reliance Jio pre-Diwali. People who opted for the offer will get 100 per cent cash back over seven months, in form of Rs 50 vouchers each month. The cash back will be credited to their Airtel Payments Bank account. While Rs 50 will be refunded as soon as they recharge with Rs 349 for the first time, the rest of the amount will be given over the next six months.

Airtel recently introduced ‘Data Rollover’ facility for its home broadband users, which will let people carry forward and add their unused monthly data to the data benefit of the next billing cycle. Airtel users can accumulate up to 1000 GB of data to carry forward, and track their usage on the MyAirtel App.

