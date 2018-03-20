Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone postpaid offers: Top plans with more than 40GB data

Airtel’s Rs 499 plan to Vodafone’s Rs 499 plan and Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 plan: Postpaid plans with more than 40GB data per month. Airtel’s Rs 499 plan to Vodafone’s Rs 499 plan and Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 plan: Postpaid plans with more than 40GB data per month.

Airtel and Vodafone have recently revamped their prepaid plans to offer more than 1GB data per day for under Rs 500 in some cases. Both Airtel and Vodafone are facing intense competition from Reliance Jio in terms of prices with the newer player slashing data prices across the board. Airtel and Vodafone have also revamped their data plans for postpaid customers in order to compete with Jio. Here’s a look at postpaid plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Jio which offer than more 40GB data per month, including the Rs 499 plan from Airtel and Vodafone.

Airtel Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 1199 postpaid plans

Airtel’s Rs 499 plan was revamped in February 2018 and comes with 40GB of data along with unlimited calls for local, roaming and STD. Airtel’s Rs 499 plan also has the option of carrying forward left over data to the next month, though this is capped at a maximum limit of 200GB. Airtel is also including free access to Wynk TV, Wnyk Movies and TV along with one year free subscription to Amazon Prime for those who get an Infinity Postpaid plan. All plans above Rs 499 come with the option of Amazon Prime free for one year.

Airtel’s next plan in postpaid is priced at Rs 799 with 60GB of data per month. The plan again includes unlimited calls on roaming (incoming and outgoing), STD, local and the option of 3G/4G data rollover to the next month. Airtel’s Rs 1199 plan comes with 90GB of data per month and all other features are similar. Airtel’s postpaid plans do not have a daily data limit, unlike Reliance Jio which has a daily data limits on these postpaid plans.

Vodafone Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 999 and Rs 1299 plans

Vodafone has a Rs 499 plan, which is similar to Airtel’s Rs 499 plan. Vodafone’s Red plan at Rs 499 comes with 40 GB data per month, again with the option of carrying forward left over data to the next month. The maximum limit is capped at 200 GB allowed. The plan includes unlimited roaming, STD and local calls and 100 SMS as well. It also includes one year free subscription to Vodafone Play app, which has access to television shows and movies. There’s also a free Magzter subscription with five free magazines every month.

Vodafone’s next plan starts at Rs 699 with 50GB data, unlimited calls on roaming, local and STD along with 100 SMS per month. The plan again includes free subscription to the Vodafone Play app and Magzter service. Coming to the Vodafone Rs 999 Red plan, this one has 75GB data on board, along with the same features as the other two Red plans. The Vodafone Rs 999 Red plan, also includes two months of free Netflix subscription as well, which is not offered on the other two.

Coming to Vodafone Rs 1299, this will appeal to those who need to make international calls and require a lot of monthly data. The plan comes with 100 GB of data per month, free unlimited calls on STD, Roaming and local and two months access to Netflix. The option of data carry forward is available on this as well. Vodafone’s Rs 1299 plan also includes 100 international minutes to US, Canada, China, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Reliance Jio Rs 509, Rs 799 and Rs 999 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 plan is the one that comes with 60GB data, though it should be noted there is a Rs 600 security deposit for the plan. The plan has unlimited calls on local, STD and Roaming, but there is a daily data limit of 2GB on the Jio Rs 509 plan. Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 plan has a Rs 950 security deposit and comes with 90GB data billing cycle. However, the daily FUP limit is 3GB per day with this plan.

Finally, Jio’s Rs 999 plan has a security deposit of Rs 1150 and comes with 60GB data per month and no daily FUP. For those who want a Jio postpaid plan without any FUP, the Rs 1199 plan is an option. The Rs 409 postpaid plan from Jio also has no FUP, but comes with only 20GB of data.

