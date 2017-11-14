Airtel recharge plan for Rs 3999 offers 300GB data, unlimited calling: Here are the details

Airtel has a new Rs 3999 prepaid recharge offer with 300GB data and unlimited calls for 360 days. Airtel has a new Rs 3999 prepaid recharge offer with 300GB data and unlimited calls for 360 days.

Airtel is taking on Reliance Jio with a new prepaid plan offering 300GB data. Now the prepaid plan actually costs Rs 3,999, but it has a validity of 360 days in total. The plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls (non-commercial use) and unlimited SMS, though this has the 100 SMS per day limit, according to TRAI norms.

Airtel’s new plan is listed on the prepaid recharge website. If you can’t see the plan being reflected as an option for your number, just type the 3999 in the recharge amount and you will see the plan being reflected. Airtel’s Rs 3999 prepaid recharge plans details that are appear are listed as

“Unlimited all Local+STD Calls(non-commercial use),outgoing in National Roaming & SMS Free (100SMS/Day),300GB data for 360 days.T&C.Rs 3999.”

So is Airtel’s Rs 3999 recharge plan worth it? In total, a user will get 300GB data, which works out to a little over 833 MB per day. If you divide the total validity of the plan with the total cost paid, it works out to Rs 11 per day, which is quite a good deal, considering Airtel is giving unlimited calling, free roaming, SMS and data for a longer period.

Also the plan does not have a daily FUP, which has its pros and cons. The good part is you don’t have to worry about running out of that daily 1GB or 2 GB limit that some plans offer. Days where you end up doing some heavy duty browsing, you will not face any slow speeds. However, the bad part is if you run out of the 300 GB data before the 360 day period, then you will have to get a recharge done to get the data speeds back.

If one compares, Airtel’s Rs 3999 recharge to Reliance Jio’s prepaid offers, Airtel appears to be the better deal. Reliance Jio’s plan Rs 4999 comes with 360 day validity and 350 GB data, but it does cost more. Jio’s plan doesn’t have a daily limit on the data and offers free unlimited voice calling, local and STD and on roaming as well. However, Jio’s plan will also require another Rs 99 to be paid for the Jio Prime membership. Airtel’s plan for Rs 3999 with 300 GB data is a good deal for those who want to get a recharge only once a year.

