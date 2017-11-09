Airtel partners Amdocs to introduce AI-based services to customers

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with software solutions provider Amdocs to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based services to its customers in India. (File Photo) Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with software solutions provider Amdocs to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based services to its customers in India. (File Photo)

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with software solutions provider Amdocs to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based services to its customers in India. By leveraging its innovation centres, delivery expertise and its ecosystem of startups, Amdocs will deploy machine learning and advanced AI-based technologies across Airtel’s businesses.

The collaboration will help self-heal operational issues, introduce smartbots into digital channels and quickly launch and activate new services, enabling a seamless customer experience. “Amdocs’ sharp focus on telecoms and their DNA of cutting edge innovation will add immense value to Airtel’s digital transformation journey and help us to deliver a world class experience to our customers,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel India.

Amdocs has a strong focus on India, serving a number of the country’s leading service providers. “Airtel India is a pioneer and innovator, our partnership will be an innovation engine to the industry and drive our joint success,” said Eli Gelman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Amdocs. Airtel recently rolled out “Project Next” – its digital innovation programme aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points.

“Project Next” complements Airtel’s massive investments in building a future ready network under “Project Leap”.

