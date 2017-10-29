Airtel international roaming: Here’s how to choose the best plan when travelling abroad

If you’re an Airtel customer, travelling internationally just got easier. If you’re an Airtel customer, travelling internationally just got easier.

The most irritating thing about travelling abroad is having to shell an extra amount on data packs. And if you are a frequent traveller and has switched to Airtel recently, there are many things you will appreciate about the telco’s new international roaming packs. There are three different international plans, which you can choose depending upon the duration of the stay. This is actually useful as you end up paying less than what you usually pay for an international roaming.

So if you’re planning to travel abroad, make sure you check out Airtel’s new international roaming packs before you leave the country. Here’s a quick look at Airtel’s international roaming plans.

Major international countries are covered

If you’re travelling abroad, you should know that Airtel’s international roaming packs will be applicable in a number of major countries, including the US, China, Hong Kong, Canada, New Zealand, France, Mauritius, UK, and others.

Here’s a list of countries where international roaming is available:

How much do the plans cost to users?

The international roaming pack varies from country to country. For instance, if you’re travelling to the US, a roaming pack with a validity of 10 days, 3GB data and unlimited calls will cost Rs 2998. The same pack for Singapore, for instance, costs Rs 1197. Most European countries such as France and Germany have the same international roaming plans, ideally if you opt for a single plan it will work perfectly in the Euro zone. Users should note that you have to shell a bit more on international roaming, if you’re travelling to South American and South African countries.

When it comes to calling, cellular data, and SMS, here’s how thing stack out:

The telecom operator is offering three international roaming packs. In case of the US, the cheapest plan costs Rs 646. The plan is valid for just one day and it includes 500MB data, unlimited incoming calls, 100 free SMS, and 100 minutes free calling to India. The 30-day plan offers 5GB free data, 500 calling minutes, 100 free SMS, and costs Rs 3999. The 10-day plan, as mentioned earlier, gives you access to 3GB data, unlimited calling, 250 calling minutes, and will cost Rs 2998.

How can I activate an international roaming pack?

It isn’t a major task to activate international roaming pack on your current Airtel mobile number. You can activate it by visiting Airtel’s official website. Alternatively, you can use My Airtel app to buy the international roaming pack.

