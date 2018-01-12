Airtel Infinity postpaid users get free Amazon Prime subscription for a year: Here’s how to avail

The offer can be availed by new and existing Airtel postpaid customers. The offer can be availed by new and existing Airtel postpaid customers.

Airtel has partnered with Amazon India to offer free subscription of Amazon Prime for one year to Airtel postpaid users with Infinity plan of Rs 499 or above. The offer can be availed by new and existing Airtel postpaid customers. Amazon Prime yearly subscription costs Rs 999, and it gives users several benefits like access to over 11 million Prime eligible products as well as early and exclusive deals.

Do note that only users who choose Infinity plan worth Rs 499 or above will be eligible for the offer. Airtel’s Infinity Postpaid plans come with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls along with data rollover facility and device protection. Airtel postpaid users can activate the offer for one year free subscription of Amazon Prime, exclusively through the Airtel TV app. People will then need to download Prime Video app on supported devices to begin streaming content.

Airtel V-Fiber Broadband customers are also eligible for Amazon Prime membership benefits. Users will need to download the Airtel TV app on their registered mobile number to avail the offer. Eligible plans can be checked on the company’s website.

“We are thrilled to come together with Airtel to make Amazon Prime benefits directly available to more customers,” said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India in a press statement. “This move enables seamless access to Amazon Prime for Airtel Postpaid customers, providing a world of new video streaming content and more. We think subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime, including the latest binge-worthy Amazon Prime Video content, unlimited free fast delivery on millions of items, exclusive deals on top products, and more.”

