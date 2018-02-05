Airtel Infinity postpaid plans revised: Rs 399 plan to offer 20GB data, 60GB at Rs 799

Airtel Infinity plans: Airtel has revised the data offerings on its postpaid plans, across the board, starting from Rs 399 going up all the way to Rs 1199. Airtel Infinity plans: Airtel has revised the data offerings on its postpaid plans, across the board, starting from Rs 399 going up all the way to Rs 1199.

Airtel Infinity postpaid plans have been revamped by the company to offer double data. Airtel has revised the data offerings on its postpaid plans, across the board, starting from Rs 399 going up all the way to Rs 1199. Airtel is also bundling one year of Amazon Prime subscription free with its Infinity postpaid plans, though this was an offer the company had announced earlier.

Starting with Airtel Infinity postpaid Rs 399, the plan will now offer 20GB of data in total from the earlier option of 10GB per month. All postpaid Infinity plans from Airtel include unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls as well as outgoing roaming calls. However, the Rs 399 plan does not include Amazon Prime subscription free for a year and only comes with access to Airtel Wynk Music.

Coming to the Rs 499 Airtel Infinity plan, this will now offer users 40GB of data in total, from the earlier value of 20GB. The plan includes similar benefits of free unlimited calling on local, STD and roaming. The plan also includes free subscription to Wynk Music, Wynk TV, Amazon Prime Subscription for a year. Airtel’s Rs 799 will now offer 60GB data, compared to the earlier 40GB. The plan includes the same benefits of free unlimited calling, Wynk Music, TV and Amazon Prime. This plan also includes the benefit of one free ad-on connection.

Finally Airtel’s Rs 1199 plan will come with 90 GB of data free, along with unlimited calling benefits.

The plan also includes two free add-on connections, Amazon Prime subscription, and access to Airtel Music, TV on Wynk app. In comparison, Airtel’s Rs 399 plan offered users 10GB data earlier, while Rs 799 plan had 40GB data. Airtel also had Rs 999 plan with 50GB data. Validity is per bill cycle.

Airtel’s new plans are being offered to both old and new customers. Existing postpaid Airtel users can login the Airtel website with their mobile number, account password and then choose a new plan accordingly. Once they have finalised and confirmed the plan, it should be activated on their account in the next four hours. Where the Amazon Prime subscription goes, Airtel postpaid users can activate the offer from the Airtel TV app. A user will need an Amazon account to stream, watch videos on Prime Video app and enjoy the delivery benefits on the e-commerce website.

