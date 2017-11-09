Airtel home broadband users can carry forward up to 1000GB unused data

Those on Airtel home broadband connection can accumulate up to 1000 GB unused data to add to their next billing cycle’s data benefit. Those on Airtel home broadband connection can accumulate up to 1000 GB unused data to add to their next billing cycle’s data benefit.

Airtel has rolled out its ‘Data Rollover’ facility for its broadband users as well. Those on Airtel home broadband connection can accumulate up to 1000 GB unused data to add to their next billing cycle’s data benefit. The feature was introduced for Airtel postpaid members in July 2017, as a part of company’s Project Next. Airtel users can track their data usage and balance on the MyAirtel app.

“At Airtel, our constant endeavour is to deliver best in class service experience and great value to our customers. With this innovation, our home broadband users no longer have to worry about their unused data, which will always be available to them. Home broadband continues to drive the massive growth of in-home consumption of online content and the combination of Airtel V-Fiber and ‘data rollover’ will enable a truly world-class experience for today’s digital homes,” George Mathen, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel, said.

Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ is now available in 87 cities across India. The company has listed a couple of home broadband plans on its website, and people can bundle their Airtel accounts to get an extra 10GB data for each connection. Airtel’s bestselling broadband rental plans in Delhi include Rs 899, Rs 1099, and Rs 1299. People can change city to where they live to check out bestselling plans for that particular area.

Rival Vodafone recently introduced its data roll over scheme for select RED postpaid plans. The scheme is similar to Airtel’s ‘Data Rollover’ features, and RED plan users can accumulate up to 200GB data to carry forward.

