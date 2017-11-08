Airtel gives 20GB data, device protection at Rs 499 with Infinity Postpaid

Airtel prepaid users who recharge with Rs 448 will get unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming and 70 GB data for 70 days. Airtel prepaid users who recharge with Rs 448 will get unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming and 70 GB data for 70 days.

Airtel has introduced several new offers for its postpaid and prepaid users. For starters, people who recharge with company’s Rs 499 Infinity postpaid plan will get unlimited free outgoing calls on national roaming along with unlimited local, STD calls and 20GB 4G/3G data. The plan also gives users free Airtel Secure device protection plan for smartphones against physical damage and malware. Additionally, people will get free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV.

Airtel’s ‘Data Rollover’ feature can be availed by postpaid customers as well, which lets them carry forward their unused data to the next billing cycle. Airtel postpaid user can accumulate up to 200 GB data, and check their data usage on the MyAirtel app.

Airtel prepaid users who recharge with Rs 448 will get unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming and 70 GB data for 70 days. The recharge pack is available to all customers across India and it can be activated by visiting any Airtel retail outlet or via MyAirtel app.

“These new innovations are in line with our endeavour to bring great value to customers backed by best-in-class network experience. It will allow customers to do more with their devices on India’s leading smartphone network and always stay connected,” Ajai Puri, COO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said.

Meanwhile, Airtel has revamped its Rs 349 prepaid data plan to offer 0.5GB more data per day. The plan was originally launched to offer 1GB data daily, while it has now been revised to give 1.5GB data per day to users. The validity for this plan is 28 days. It bundles unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMS as well.

