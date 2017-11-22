Aircel Rs 104 recharge offer: Local, STD calls at 20 paisa per minute, and more

Aircel’s new data pack comes few days after rival Reliance Jio made changes to its Rs 149 plan to offer Rs 2GB data in total for 28 days. Aircel’s new data pack comes few days after rival Reliance Jio made changes to its Rs 149 plan to offer Rs 2GB data in total for 28 days.

Aircel has unveiled a new Rs 104 prepaid plan, under which users will charged 20 paisa per minute for all calls for one year. This includes local as well STD calls. The latest plan follows company’s Rs 88 and Rs 199 plans which give users 1GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls. Validity for Rs 88 plan is seven days while Rs 199 comes with a validity of 28 days.

“We at Aircel are committed to providing unmatched value to our customer with each and every offering of ours. Aircel already offers its customers great value with its UNLIMITED offerings where the customers enjoy Unlimited Calls with a GB data a day for a week at INR 88 and for 28 days @ INR 199. With the launch of 20 paisa per minute tariff we are confident that we will not only bolster our bond with our existing customers but new telcom users will chose Aircel as their preferred service provider,” Harish Sharma, Regional Head North- Aircel said.

Aircel’s new data pack comes few days after rival Reliance Jio made changes to its Rs 149 plan to offer Rs 2GB data in total for 28 days. Unlimited voice calls (local and std included) as well as unlimited SMS has been bundled as well.

Rival Airtel is offering 1GB data and unlimited calls at Rs 199. The plan has a validity of 28 days, and it gives unlimited local plus STD calls along with 1GB 4G/3G/2G data. Vodafone, on the other hand, offers prepaid users unlimited all local and STD calls along with 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days at Rs 199.

“We at Aircel thrive on the trust bestowed upon us by the people of Delhi and our retail partners. Aircel is here to stay and shall continue offering the very best to our customers,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, Circle Business Head, Aircel Delhi.

