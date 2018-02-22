Aircel customers face network problems, rumours on service closure grow

Customers of telecom service provider Aircel today virtually laid siege to some of its outlets here following rumours about closure of its service. A company official clarified the network service provider was facing some issues and they were trying to resolve it.
According to some of the customers they were neither able to make a call nor receive and they termed it as the first step towards total closure of services. Some complained that they were unable to use the mobile number porting facility due to network issues.
The company outlet employees tried to convince the protesting customers, saying the rumours were spread by the competitors and claimed there were no such issues. Meanwhile, when contacted by PTI, an official spokesperson of Aircel, said they were trying to resolve the issue. “Aircel is facing network issues and we are trying to find a way to resolve this at the soonest possible,” the official told PTI.
Last year, Aircel and Reliance Communications had planned to join hands but the deal did not materialise.
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 22, 2018 at 1:35 pmRegulatory authority should intervene at such a horrendous crises. Seems, sleeping at this point of time.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 12:57 pmIts signal simply disappeared for two days. It came back yesterday. It had disappeared earlier too. Its internet service is still not working. There is an Economic Times report that says it is going for bankruptcy and debt restructuring. However, even Telenor had not stopped the services altogether while doing so. Aircel hires towers from others so the tower providers are shutting down signals due to non-payment. Regulatory authority should ensure call services are not disrupted in such cases as it results in loss of business to many people who use their mobile number for business purpose.Reply