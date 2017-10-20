Adobe introduces next-gen Creative Cloud, adds new features

Adobe has unveiled the next generation of its Creative Cloud with four new applications. (File Photo) Adobe has unveiled the next generation of its Creative Cloud with four new applications. (File Photo)

Adobe has unveiled the next generation of its Creative Cloud with four new applications. The applications are Adobe XD CC for experience design, Adobe Dimension CC for 2D to 3D compositing, Character Animator CC for 2D animation and Cloud-based photography service – Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC.

Adobe also announced feature updates to its flagship applications including Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC and Premiere Pro CC. These updates enable users to access all of Adobe’s mobile and desktop apps under one platform. All of these updates include capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform.The Sensei-powered features enable creators to go from concept to completion much faster and bring the power of advanced technology and deep learning to accelerate the creative process.

“Adobe continues to lead the creative revolution, driving modernisation and innovation that will accelerate the creative process across all platforms and devices,” said Bryan Lamkin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media at Adobe, in a statement.

This comes at the heels of plans by Microsoft to enable its machine learning and deep learning initiatives, and caters to an increasingly mobile-based user base hat are subscribing to these features.

