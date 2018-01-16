Aadhaar card linking with bank account: How to check from your mobile

Aadhaar card: How to check if your bank account is linked to the number. Aadhaar card: How to check if your bank account is linked to the number.

The deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with a user’s bank account is March 31, 2018. For customers who might not have linked their Aadhaar number with the bank account, they might have got messages asking them to do so. For those who have done this linking, there’s an easy way of confirming the same. We explain below how to check if your Aadhaar number is linked to the bank account from your phone.

Step 1: First, go to the dialer app on your mobile and just punch in *99*99*1#. Then the interface will ask you to enter your Aadhaar number. Now enter your 12 digit Aadhaar card number.

Step 2: This will be followed by a confirmation if the Aadhaar card number is correct. Double check and once you reply yes, a message appears, which shows the name of the bank to which the Aadhaar card number is linked.

However, the problem is that if you have multiple bank accounts, the interface only shows the last bank with which you linked your Aadhaar card number. For instance, you have an account in ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, SBI, and the last bank with which you linked was SBI, then only SBI will appear in this list. Alternately a user can go to the Aadhaar UIDAI website and check for bank-Aadhaar linking status.

In this case, follow these steps.

One: Go to http://resident.uidai.gov.in/ and look for Aadhaar services at the bottom of the page. One of the options listed is “Check Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Status”. Click on this.

Two: Just enter your Aadhaar number, followed by the captcha text which is shown below. The OTP will be generated and sent to your registered mobile number.

Three: Enter the OTP and you will be shown the status of Aadhaar linking with the bank account in question. Once again, the website only reflects the bank account that was last linked to the Aadhaar number and not all the accounts you might have open at the moment. For other bank accounts, you will have to connect with the individual bank to check on the status.

Remember once you submit Aadhaar card details, the bank will inform you and send a confirmation message for the same as well after the linking has been setup. For those who have to update their current mobile number with the Aadhaar card and find themselves unable to get the OTP, they will have to go to an Aadhaar centre and get the information updated. The mobile number details cannot be updated online.

