44 per cent of Indian smartphones users demand higher battery capacity: Survey

Forty four per cent of Indian users want better battery capacity in their mobile phones indicating that phones in the market, including several flagship phones, are still unable to tackle this key issue, a survey said on Friday. In the survey report, released by mobile ad tech company MoMagic Technologies, it was also revealed that only eight per cent of the survey respondents bother about screen quality when buying a phone.

With data prices dropping rapidly, many Indian buyers have moved to 4G phones with 56 per cent of the respondents using them, followed by 3G at 34 per cent and just seven per cent using 2G devices. “The rapid pace of 4G mobile Internet penetration in India has led to faster adoption of customers to shift to shopping on e-commerce apps through mobile phones and this trend will continue to go up,” said Arun Gupta, Founder and CEO of MoMagic Technologies, in a statement.

The report also indicated that despite low mobile data cost, 41 per cent of the respondents limit data themselves and 28 per cent of them do not either limit or monitor data usage. According to the company, founded with strategic investments by Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek, and electronics manufacturing company Foxconn, 46 per cent buyers pay attention to a processor brand name.

The report said that 21 per cent of respondents reckon phone design and camera quality, and only 12 per cent pay attention to screen quality of a smartphone.

