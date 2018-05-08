Sony SRS-XB41 review: Ideal for the party animal

Sony SRS-XB41 is the party animals’ dream speaker. Here is our detailed review. Sony SRS-XB41 is the party animals’ dream speaker. Here is our detailed review.

Sony has been pushing its audio range over the past few years across price points and user preferences. The company’s summer lineup for 2018 has a similar mix that will make a lot of people happy. The SRS-XB41 is part of this range and caters to those who would like take their music wherever they go.

SRS-XB41 price in India – Rs 13,990

The Sony SRS-XB41 is the party animals’ dream speaker. It is also a speaker that is waterproof, rustproof and dust proof. So this goes where you go, or where your party goes. It has a fabric finish prevents dust from accumulating on the body, which is a big help for those who live in the dust bowl of Delhi.

There are many features that help the SRS-XB41 become the soul of any party. To start with, it is full of lights — it comes with a line light, speaker lights and flashing strobe — and can really jazz up a party even when on mute. The lights can be controlled using the Sony Music Centre app, but I prefer to let it do whatever it thinks is best. It’s fun on its own.

The other interesting aspect is the Party Booster. The SRS-XB41 can easily be held in your hand and if you hold it right with some extra force it will start sounding different. Give it a tap or a slap and it will sound different again. Sony tries to recreate a DJ effect by recreating the experience of a scratching with these taps and slaps. Fun, but I’d rather enjoy my music.

There is also the live mode. This gives the music a holographic effect which again is great for parties. I got the feeling that it starts giving a different effect when you keep it close to the wall or in the middle of the room. Overall, the music experience is good. Yes, it has a bit of extra bass as you would expect from a Sony, but I loved listening to all my types of music on this. In fact, this perfect for those who like vocal-heavy music — from a Jagjit Singh to a Leonard Cohen. Also, the extra bass just makes Bollywood numbers sound better. In fact, this can actually help replace those horrible DJs at medium-size Indian weddings — not the big fat ones.

The battery can easily last about six hours of partying and we don’t recommend that you give any more than that on a given day. The SRS-XB41 is priced aptly and could find a lot of buyers, especially those planning their next beach party in the rain in Goa.

