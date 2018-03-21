‘Yes, Yes, Yes!’ Daniel Bryan cleared by WWE doctors for in-ring action

Daniel Bryan was cleared by WWE medical staff to compete again inside the ring. (Source: WWE) Daniel Bryan was cleared by WWE medical staff to compete again inside the ring. (Source: WWE)

WWE Smackdown Live General Manager, Daniel Bryan, on Wednesday was cleared by doctors for a return to in-ring action after a hiatus of almost three years. The former leader of the “Yes Movement”, who came to limelight with his “Yes!” chants and was regarded as one of the most popular professional wrestlers, announced that he has been given a green light by the medical staff.

According to a WWE report, Bryan, who announced a formal retirement in February 2016 due to concussion issues, was cleared by three outside neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including the renowned Dr. Rober Cantu. WWE medical director Dr. Joseph Maroon has also given a “Yes!” to Bryan to return to the ring.

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I’m glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) 20 March 2018

The former four-time WWE Champion took to ring on Tuesday at the start of the Smackdown Live and addressed the WWE Universe. In an emotional speech, the 36-year-old talked about his struggles to return to the ring and his pain of not being able to do what he loves the most for such a long time. He further thanked his wife Brie Bella, who continued to push him to recover and helped him in his worst times.

Speaking about a prospect of a match at the upcoming pay-per-view, Wrestlemania, Bryan added that he still remains unsure if he would be able to compete in the event but added that he will surely come back to the ring soon. At the end of the show, Bryan was viciously attacked by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and was taken on a stretcher for medical attention.

Bryan’s last match, before his untimely retirement, was a tag-team clash against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd with John Cena being his partner on April 16, 2015, on Smackdown. He was the Intercontinental Champion at the time but later he had to relinquish his gold due to injury.

