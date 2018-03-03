WWE’s Kane, The Undertaker reunite once again; see pic

Kane and The Undertaker reunited once again. (Source: WWE youtube) Kane and The Undertaker reunited once again. (Source: WWE youtube)

WWE superstars Kane aka Glenn Jacobs and The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) have reunited once again. However, this time it is not inside the four squared ring but at the Big Red Machine’s electoral campaign. Jacobs, who is running to become the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee invited The Undertaker as a special guest at a fundraising event.

The Undertaker rarely makes public appearances and this was one occasion where fans got to witness the Brothers of Destruction together after a long time. Jacobs is not the first WWE wrestler to engage in politics. Jesse “The Body”Ventura and current US President Donald Trump have had connections with the WWE.

Kane and Undertaker hope to get a photo with them up in the near future. #JacobsforMayor pic.twitter.com/DENOpS8T2h — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) 2 March 2018

Earlier, in an interview with CBS local, Kane had spoken about his political ambitions and how WWE prepared him for politics. “A lot of it is what I’ve seen outside the ring with my travels around the world. Also, I’ve been in WWE for 22 years and reached a point in my career where, within the locker room, I’m one of the people that guys come to if something needs to be discussed. I’m also one of the people that the WWE executives, if there is a problem in the locker room, I’m one people that is consulted about that. They ask is there is anything that can be done and what do I think should be done about it. I also have a little bit of input into certain areas of our business, because they respect my opinion.”

“As far as people say, “oh that stuff in the ring,” … that’s the fun stuff. I always tell people that’s separate. It’s actually my involvement in WWE that I’ve found hopefully will help me out in the political realm,” he concluded by saying.

