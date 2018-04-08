Wrestlemania 2018 live streaming: When and where to watch WWE Wrestlemania live, TV channel, online streaming

Wrestlemania 2018 will take place in New Orleans this year. (Source: WWE) Wrestlemania 2018 will take place in New Orleans this year. (Source: WWE)

WWE Wrestlemania is set to take place in Superdome, New Orleans on Monday with the Universal Championship fight between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headlining the pay-per-view. WWE has officially announced that there will be no limit on the timing of the show and it will go on for as long as the fights continue. With 13 fights in store, including all the title matches, it is bound to be a spectacle of a show. There will also be the return of Daniel Bryan into the ring, and Ronda Rousey will also perform in her first WWE match at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

When will WWE Wrestlemania 2018 take place?

WWE Wrestlemania 2018 will take place on early morning on Monday, April 9, 2018. It will be the first time that Wrestlemania will have no fixed duration and it can go for as long as possible.

Where is WWE Wrestlemania 2018 taking place?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2018 is taking place at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in the USA. Apart from both the WWE title matches, all the other belts will also be defended at the event this year.

WWE Wrestlemania Full Fight Card

What time does the WWE Wrestlemania 2018 begin?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2018 begins at 2.30 am with the pre-show. The main show will be telecast live from 4:00 am IST onwards.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Wrestlemania 2018 LIVE?

The WWE Wrestlemania 2018 will be broadcast live on Ten 1/1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream Wrestlemania 2018?

The Wrestlemania 2018 will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website. You can also track the progress of the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 on Indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd