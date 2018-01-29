WWE Women’s Royal Rumble: Trish Stratus, Lita return to the ring amidst wild cheers

Trish Stratus entered the ring at number 30. (Source: Screengrab) Trish Stratus entered the ring at number 30. (Source: Screengrab)

WWE’s first Women’s Royal Rumble was full of surprises as divas from past and present converged in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a number of slots up for grabs, it was only apt that former legends made their way to the historic main event amidst wild cheers and loud chants.

Among the first to enter and set the ring on fire was Lita, entering at number five. Deservedly she was the first woman to make an elimination by depositing Mandy Rose outside the ring over the top rope. However, Lita’s stint came to an end when Becky Lynch toppled her out amidst loud boos by the audience.

Among the others who entered the rumble were Torrie Wilson, Molly Holly, and Michelle McCool. McCool had a successful outing as she got rid of five contestants but was finally eliminated by Natalya.

Among the other names who featured on the evening were former Smackdown manager Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, Jacqueline Beth Phoenix, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

However, the biggest cheers of the night came in at number 30 when Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her way to the ring. The former champion looked in good form and even performed some of her in-ring moves and even elimated Mickie James. But an elimination by Natalya ended her time in the ring.

