WWE wishes it’s fans ‘Eid Mubarak’, watch video

Eid just became a bit more special in 2017 for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) fans. This was after several WWE superstars featured in a video on social media to wish the fans a very happy and joyous ‘Eid Mubarak.

Current WWE Champions Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Sami Zayn, Bollywood Boyz were among those who wished. On its twitter handle WWE wrote, Eid Mubarak to all our members of the WWE Universe.” Superstar Sami Zayn also wrote, “Seeing the @WWE wishing fans an #EidMubarak is so incredibly cool & not something I ever imagined seeing as a kid. Proud to see this!”

Seeing the @WWE wishing fans an #EidMubarak is so incredibly cool & not something I ever imagined seeing as a kid. Proud to see this! pic.twitter.com/tNYDCPI6GD — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) 26 June 2017

Meanwhile, the current WWE Champions Jinder Mahal (who has Indian lineage) recently became the WWE Champions after beating Randy Orton. Earlier he had spoken to the indianexpress.com and said, “This title win puts India on the map of WWE in a major way. It proves to the world we have world class athletes. It lets the world know of the talent India possess. India has very motivated and talented people and given the right opportunity we always rise to the top.” Hoping that he would win many more titles, Mahal said, “Hopefully this is first of the many WWE titles to come.”

