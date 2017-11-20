WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results: Team Raw defeats SmackDown in battle of the brands

Raw triumphed over SmackDown (4-3) as Triple H pinned Shane McMahon. (Source: WWE) Raw triumphed over SmackDown (4-3) as Triple H pinned Shane McMahon. (Source: WWE)

WWE’s Survivor Series signals that time of the year when Raw and Smackdown collide in a battle for supremacy. Going into the main event of the night – a traditional men’s survivor series battle, the scores between the two brands were level at 3-3. But at the end, repeating their feat from last year, it was team Raw who triumphed over SmackDown (by a margin of 4-3). Triple H joining Raw Team led by Kurt Angle proved to be the game changer. However, the match saw Raw dominate throughout the match as Strowman turned into a one-man wrecking machine. The monster-among-men eliminated both Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode one after the other.

But towards the end, in a surprising turn of events, as Angle was about to eliminate Shane McMahon, Triple H attacked and ‘pedigreed’ him, before doing the same with Mcmahon to hand RAW the victory. This left Braun Strowman in a foul mood as he was heard saying – “If you ever try to cross me again…you will never play this game again.” Triple H took one step too far by trying to get back at him, instead got powerslammed twice.

Earlier, Survivor Series kicked off in grand style as Elias squared off against veteran Matt Hardy. In a match which witnessed several ups and downs, Elias weathered a flurry of offense from Hardy before hitting the latter with a ‘drift away’ to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career till date. In the second kick-off match, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto to successfully defend his title.

Exactly five years after making a sensational debut The Shield proved why they are the most powerful trio in WWE as they defeated The New Day in the opening match of Survivor Series 2017 and earned team Raw their first victory of the night.

In the second victory for Raw – the team of Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka and Nia Jax defeated SmackDown’s Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Natalya & Tamina in a women’s traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

However, SmackDown earned its first win of the night as United States Champion Baron Corbin squared off against The Miz in a clash of titleholders. While the Miz did have the momentum in the initial parts of the match it was United States Champion who finally prevailed when he hit the MIZ with the End of Days.

In other results, SmackDown tag-team champions – The Usos defeated Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss while later on, as the night progressed Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated Breezango.

