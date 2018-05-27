WWE superstars Jinder Mahal, Bayley teach Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa how to ‘intimidate their opponents’

Jinder Mahal and Bayley paid a surprise visit to the SportsCenter of Vinovo. Jinder Mahal and Bayley paid a surprise visit to the SportsCenter of Vinovo.

WWE superstars Jinder Mahal and Bayley paid a surprise visit to the SportsCenter of Vinovo, home of Juventus, where they met Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa on Friday. The visit was on the sidelines of the recent WWE European tour where the Raw roster had landed in Italy to perform in Turin. The two WWE superstars taught the Juventus players how to intimidate their opponents and the change received a practical demonstration of tricks and dribbles.

Juventus football club posted a video of Bayley and Jinder Mahal meeting Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala. The Argentine and the Brazilian first tried to terrorize “their opponents” as wrestlers do, then showed the wrestler some of their soccer skills.

In the video, Jinder Mahal can be heard saying, “We are WWE superstars. So we are gonna show you how to indimate your opponents.” A nervous Costa replies by saying,” I don’t know what’s going on but am a little scared.” However, the Juventus aces replicated the moves with aplomb and then take to showing off their football skills. The two WWE wrestlers also got a taste of what is to play the game of football. Jinder Mahal, however, appeared somewhat in trouble with the ball, making it finish over the roof of a Vinovo structure.

