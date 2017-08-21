WWE SummerSlam Results: Brock Lesnar retains Universal Championship in chaotic fatal-four way

Brock Lesnar triumphed over the trio of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in an absolutely chaotic fatal 4-way match. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar triumphed over the trio of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in an absolutely chaotic fatal 4-way match. (Source: WWE)

The 2017 edition of WWE Summerslam at the Barclays Center crowd truly lived up to its potential. As many as five titles changed hands while three were defended successfully. However, what grabbed the attentions of fans across the world was the fatal four-way match where Brock Lesnar triumphed over the trio of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in an absolutely chaotic Fatal 4-Way free-for-all.

The evening began with the first match where the Miz and The Miztourage defeated Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz. Following which Neville beat Akira Tozawa to become WWE Cruiserweight Champion. With this win, the kind of cruiserweights returned back to the top of the division. This was the first among the five titles to change hands.

After that, the Usos defeated The New Day to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions while Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose beat their opponents to become the new Raw Tag team champions.

In the women’s division, Natalya defeated Naomi to become SmackDown Women’s Champion while Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new Raw Women’s Champion.

However, AJ Styles broke the chain when he defended his title successfully against Kevin Owens in a match full of twists and turns. Shane McMahon was the special guest referee and he got involved in the match more than once. Ultimately it was his shove on Owens which helped Styles take the advantage and pin Owen to retain the title.

In the penultimate match of the evening, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the gold and continue his reign as the Maharaja. But once again it was the Singh brothers who made a timely intervention to help Jinder wave of a strong challenge by Nakamura.

In the main event, the beast incarnate pulled off a stunning win over his rivals in a colossal fatal four-way match. At one point it seemed that the strength of Braun Strowman would prove too much for the beast as he was driven through a table and then buried under the commentator’s desk. After being stretchered off it seemed like the night was over for Lesnar. But he came back to fight off the challenge and after delivering an F5 to Roamn Reigns retained his gold.

Summerslam results:

The Miz & The Miztourage defeated Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

The Usos defeated The New Day to win SmackDown Tag Team Championship

John Cena defeated Baron Corbin

Natalya defeated Naomi to win SmackDown Women’s Championship

Big Cass defeated Big Show

Randy Orton defeated Rusev

Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus & Cesaro to win Raw Tag Team Championship

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win the United States Championship

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe to retain the Universal Championship.

