WWE Summerslam Results: Brock Lesnar retains his Universal Championship in a chaotic fatal-four way

Brock Lesnar triumphed over the trio of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in an absolutely chaotic fatal 4-way match. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar triumphed over the trio of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in an absolutely chaotic fatal 4-way match. (Source: WWE)

The 2017 edition of WWE Summerslam at the Barclays Center crowd truly lived up to its potential. As many as five titles changed hands while three were defended successfully. However, what grabbed the attentions of fans across the world was the fatal four-way match where Brock Lesnar triumphed over the trio of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in an absolutely chaotic Fatal 4-Way free-for-all.

The evening began with the first match where the Miz and The Miztourage defeated Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz. Following which Neville beat Akira Tozawa to become WWE Cruiserweight Champion. With this win, the kind of cruiserweights is back on top. This was the first among the five titles to change hands.

After that, the Usos defeated The New Day to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions while Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose beat their opponents to become the new Raw Tag team champions.

In the women’s division, Natalya defeated Naomi to become SmackDown Women’s Champion while Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new Raw Women’s Champion.

However, AJ Styles defended his title successfully against Kevin Owens in a match full of twists and turns. Shane McMahon was the special guest referee and got involved in the match more than once. Ultimately it was his shoe to Owens which helped Styles take the advantage and pin him down to retain the title.

In the penultimate match of the evening, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the gold and continue his reign as the Maharaja. But once again it was the Singh who made a timely intervention to help Jinder wave of a strong challenge by Nakamura.

In the main event, the beast incarnate pulled off a stunning win over his rivals in a colossal fatal four way. At one point it seemed that the strength of Braun Strowman would prove too much for the beast as he was driven through a table and then buried under the commentator’s desk. after being stretchered off it seemed like the night was over for Lesnar. But he came back to fight off the challenge and after delivering an F5 retained his gold.

Summerslam results:

The Miz & The Miztourage defeated Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz

Cruiserweight Championship Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Usos defeated The New Day

John Cena defeated Baron Corbin

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Natalya defeated Naomi

Big Cass defeated Big Show

Randy Orton defeated Rusev

Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Raw Tag Team Championship – Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus & Cesaro

United States Championship – AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

WWE Championship – Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe to retain the title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd