WWE SummerSlam: Braun Strowman puts Brock Lesnar on a stretcher, watch video

The fatal four-way match did not go down well for Lesnar as Strowman took a special liking for him. (Source: WWE) The fatal four-way match did not go down well for Lesnar as Strowman took a special liking for him. (Source: WWE)

The fatal four-way match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe had the perfect ingredients to deliver a match full of excitement. After all the hype not only did it did live to the expectations but also surpassed it. But one man who stole the limelight and stood tall among all was Braun Strowman.

Strowman was the wrecker-in-chief as he completely destroyed anyone who came in his path. While Strowman has faced Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe before, it was the first time that he came face to face with the beast incarnate. However, things did not go down well for Lesnar as Strowman took a special liking for him.

Not often do you see Brock Lesnar take a beating but on Monday he was simply manhandled by the mountain of a man – Braun Strowman. Before Lesnar was completely annihilated by Strowman, the 6-foot plus giant was dominating the match. He speared Reigns through the barricade and seemed well on top. But it was then that Strowman hit Lesnar with a powerslam. Not one but two of them. To top it all he then threw an announcer table over Lesnar which left the WWE universe gasping in awe while Paul Heyman was left begging for mercy. As a result, Brock Lesnar had to be taken off on a stretcher.

When a MONSTER manhandles a BEAST… your #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar gets sent straight through the ANNOUNCE TABLE! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/rIQlGkYfpq — WWE (@WWE) 21 August 2017

Meanwhile, Strowman’s heroics left the WWE universe in awe. Here are some of the best reactions from social media –

Damn what a main event!! Awesome match. Great ride. Hard work. #summerslam @WWE — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) 21 August 2017

Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/AVqKcu33z4 — David Patterson (@DPatz13) 21 August 2017

Braun Strowman just Wicked Witch’d Lesnar. — Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) 21 August 2017

#SummerSlam main event has me like … pic.twitter.com/A8O85uCvag — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) 21 August 2017

The battle between the four athletes was one of the most physically intense duels in recent memory. Even Brock Lesnar was pushed to his limits. But even after being taken off on a stretcher, he came back to win the match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd