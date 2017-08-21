Only in Express

WWE SummerSlam: Braun Strowman puts Brock Lesnar on a stretcher, watch video

Braun Strowman was the wrecker-in-chief as he completely destroyed anyone who came in his path. While Strowman has faced Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe before, it was the first time that he came face to face with the beast incarnate.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 21, 2017 12:49 pm
The fatal four-way match did not go down well for Lesnar as Strowman took a special liking for him. (Source: WWE)
Related News

The fatal four-way match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe had the perfect ingredients to deliver a match full of excitement. After all the hype not only did it did live to the expectations but also surpassed it. But one man who stole the limelight and stood tall among all was Braun Strowman.

Strowman was the wrecker-in-chief as he completely destroyed anyone who came in his path. While Strowman has faced Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe before, it was the first time that he came face to face with the beast incarnate. However, things did not go down well for Lesnar as Strowman took a special liking for him.

Not often do you see Brock Lesnar take a beating but on Monday he was simply manhandled by the mountain of a man – Braun Strowman. Before Lesnar was completely annihilated by Strowman, the 6-foot plus giant was dominating the match. He speared Reigns through the barricade and seemed well on top. But it was then that Strowman hit Lesnar with a powerslam. Not one but two of them. To top it all he then threw an announcer table over Lesnar which left the WWE universe gasping in awe while Paul Heyman was left begging for mercy. As a result, Brock Lesnar had to be taken off on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, Strowman’s heroics left the WWE universe in awe. Here are some of the best reactions from social media –

The battle between the four athletes was one of the most physically intense duels in recent memory. Even Brock Lesnar was pushed to his limits. But even after being taken off on a stretcher, he came back to win the match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 