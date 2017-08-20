WWE Summerslam 2017: When and where to watch Summerslam, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

The main event will see Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Universal Championship will in a colossal Fatal 4-Way match. (Source: WWE) The main event will see Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Universal Championship will in a colossal Fatal 4-Way match. (Source: WWE)

WWE Summerslam is one of the most anticipated pay-per view events of pro wrestling this year. It is the second biggest WWE show of the year and features as many as thirteen matches. Athletes from both Raw and Smackdown will be taking part in the event that will run for nearly five hours.

Noticeably, WWE Network will also stream SummerSlam live in Hindi for the first time this Monday. Shezi Sardar and Obaid Kadwani will call the action live from ringside.

“As we continue to place an emphasis on international growth, offering a customized version of SummerSlam to our fans in India was a priority,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE chief revenue and marketing officer. “This is another step in our ongoing strategy to create localized WWE Network content for our fans around the world.”, she added.

The main event will see Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Universal Championship will in a colossal Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe will be his challengers.

SummerSlam will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Natalya, Bayley, Samoa Joe, The Usos, The New Day and more.

When is WWE Summerslam?

WWE Summerslam match will be held on August 21.

Where will the WWE Summerslam be held?

WWE Summerslam is slated to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Where can one watch the match live?

The matches will be broadcast live on Ten network. It can also be seen in HD on Ten network HD.

What time does the live coverage start?

The live coverage starts 4:30 AM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at WWE Network. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

WWE Summerslam matches:

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa vs Neville (SummerSlam Kickoff Match)

The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan vs The Miz & The Miztourage (Kickoff Match)

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena vs Baron Corbin

Randy Orton vs Rusev

Big Show vs Big Cass (with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage)

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Usos (Kickoff Match)

United States Champion AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens (Shane McMahon as special guest referee)

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs Natalya

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd