WWE Stars react to Shane McMahon’s chopper crash: Wrestling prepares you for everything

A helicopter carrying Shane McMahon, son of WWE founder Vince McMahon, is seen in a still from NYPD video after it landed on water off Long Island. (Source: Reuters) A helicopter carrying Shane McMahon, son of WWE founder Vince McMahon, is seen in a still from NYPD video after it landed on water off Long Island. (Source: Reuters)

Shane McMahon, who was flying to the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island, had a life threatening experience on Wednesday – not in the WWE ring but when his chopper developed mechanical issue and made an emergency landing off Gilgo Beach.

The 47-year old and the pilot were not hurt during the mishap. McMahon described the experience as ‘unnerving’. He tweeted afterwards “I’d like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard”

It is still not clear as to what went wrong with the helicopter. “Everyone is safe and sound,” McMahon told WWE.com. “I look forward to seeing everyone at WWE Battleground in Philadelphia this Sunday.”

I’d like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) 19 July 2017

I am humbled by the outpouring of love and good wishes. Feeling so blessed and grateful today. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) 20 July 2017

WWE Superstars reacted to the helicopter crash on Twitter, glad that he was safe. They said:

Glad u are ok Shane O! ?????? http://t.co/M81rY1uTSz — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) 19 July 2017

Wrestling prepares you for everything

That’s why @shanemcmahon survived helicopter crash#bigbumps

I also think he is a vampire btw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) 19 July 2017

What?! How is he so calm?! His helicopter landed in the WATER! There’s sharks in that water. I can’t. So glad you’re ok @shanemcmahon ?? http://t.co/TTaEHn3wYj — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) 19 July 2017

When you don’t respond to my video messages you land in the ocean @shanemcmahon #carma #WWEBattleground — Rusev (@RusevBUL) 19 July 2017

Rusev, however, was not so impressed with McMahon’s calmness.

