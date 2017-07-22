Latest News

WWE Stars react to Shane McMahon’s chopper crash: Wrestling prepares you for everything

Shane McMahon and the pilot were not hurt during the mishap. McMahon described the experience as 'unnerving'. He tweeted afterwards "I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard"

A helicopter carrying Shane McMahon, son of WWE founder Vince McMahon, is seen in a still from NYPD video after it landed on water off Long Island.
Shane McMahon, who was flying to the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island, had a life threatening experience on Wednesday – not in the WWE ring but when his chopper developed mechanical issue and made an emergency landing off Gilgo Beach.

It is still not clear as to what went wrong with the helicopter. “Everyone is safe and sound,” McMahon told WWE.com. “I look forward to seeing everyone at WWE Battleground in Philadelphia this Sunday.”

WWE Superstars reacted to the helicopter crash on Twitter, glad that he was safe. They said:

Rusev, however, was not so impressed with McMahon’s calmness.

