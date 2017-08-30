WWE Smackdown Results: Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton defeat Jinder Mahal, Rusev

Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton worked together to take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Rusev. (Source: WWE) Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton worked together to take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Rusev. (Source: WWE)

In the highlight of WWE Smackdown on Tuesday, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton worked together to take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Rusev despite them competing against one another for an opportunity to secure a title match next week. WWE’s Rockstar was able to defeat Rusev with the Kinshasa for the win. The winning team fought with valor, fending off their underhanded tactics with the Singh Brothers at ringside.

Tamina def. local competitor

Tamina is looking to become an unstoppable force in the SmackDown LIVE Women’s division with Lana by her side. Tamina heeded The Ravishing Russian’s advice and crushed the local, defeating her with a superkick for the win. Post the match, Lana brought in several photographers to take pictures of the winner Tamina.

The Usos def. The New Day

The SmackDown Tag Team Champion Usos took on The New Day and got to choose the stipulation for their eventual title rematch. The Usos caught The New Day by surprise, defeating Kofi with a roll up after a blind tag.

Bobby Roode def. Mike Kanellis

After his debut in Smackdown last week, Bobby Roode continued the glory in his match against Mike Kanellis as he attempted to use The Power of Love to bring the fight to The Glorious One, but in the end, Roode rolled to another victory, defeating Kanellis with the Glorious DDT for the win.

United States Champion AJ Styles def. Tye Dillinger

Corbin, so blinded by rage, allowed himself to wait too long to officially begin the match with Styles, leading to Dillinger being able to recover, slip into the ring, temporarily take Corbin out and begin the match with The Phenomenal One himself.

Dillinger was all over Styles in the beginning of the contest, rallying strongly despite suffering the attack from Corbin. However, Styles was able to make a strong comeback and defeat Dillinger with the Calf Crusher for the submission victory.

After the contest, Corbin reemerged and took out The Perfect 10 before getting knocked to the arena floor by Styles. Corbin, now unbelievably annoyed, decided to walk away and fight another day.

Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable def. The Ascension

Benjamin & Gable looked crisp in their first outing as a team, but Konnor & Viktor were not looking to fade quietly into the night and wore down Gable. However, once Benjamin was able to find his way into the match, The Gold Standard fired up, fending off both members of The Ascension, and then caught a clutch assist from Gable, leading into him hitting Paydirt on Viktor for the win.

