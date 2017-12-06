WWE Smackdown results: Shinsuke Nakamura joins forces with Randy Orton to take down Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura joined forces with Randy Orton to take down Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. (Source: WWE) Shinsuke Nakamura joined forces with Randy Orton to take down Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. (Source: WWE)

As expected, WWE Smackdown kicked off with repercussions of last week’s vicious attack on Randy Orton at the hands of Sami Zayn, during the No disqualification fight between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The apex predator straight away took his revenge and delivered an RKO “outta nowhere” to Owens inside the ring. Zayn tried to run away for his life but found himself stuck between Orton and Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon who announced that Randy Orton and a yet-to-be-decided wrestler will take on the team of Owens and Zayn at Clash of Champions next Sunday. Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan further added that the main event of the evening will see Zayn take on Orton, while Owens will be tied to the ring post via a handcuff.

The main event kicked off with the Viper straightaway taking the fight to Zayn and delivering a suplex on the announce table. Then, in a tribute to his Hall of Famer father Bob Orton Jr, Randy delivered a suplex to Zayn from the top rope inside the ring. A complaining Owens kept on looking from outside the destruction his best friend was suffering at the hands of Orton, but the handcuffs kept him from interfering with the match.

Till crafty Zayn found a way to set his best friend free. The Canadian took out a bolt cutter from below the ring and threw it to Owens’ aid. Orton tried to resist and took down Owens with a close line. But in spite of his efforts, the 14-time World Champion could not prevent the inevitable and Owens found a way to free himself using the bolt cutters and tried to interfere with the match. But Orton proved his intelligence and took out Owens outside the ring. Then he avoided a Helluva Kick from Zayn and rolled it into a pinfall, earning himself the victory.

But, while he was celebrating his victory, Owens and Zayn launched a 2-on-1 attack on Orton, till the music of the violins took over and on came WWE’s rockstar Shinsuke Nakamura. Orton and Nakamura took down the team of Owens and Zayn with a Kinshasha free kick and an RKO. Backstage, McMahon told Bryan that Nakamura will team up with Orton at Clash of Champions, and McMahon himself will be the special guest referee in the match. He added that if Owens and Zayn failed to win, they would be fired from WWE!

Other results:

Rusev & Aiden English def. The New Day

Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin via Disqualification

The Bludgeon Brothers def. Adam James & Josh Carr

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair def. Tamina

