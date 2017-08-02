WWE SmackDown Live: Shinsuke Nakamura beats John Cena, sets up SummerSlam clash against Jinder Mahal; watch video

Shinsuke Nakamura beat John Cena on Tuesday to set up a clash against Jinder Mahal. (Source: WWE) Shinsuke Nakamura beat John Cena on Tuesday to set up a clash against Jinder Mahal. (Source: WWE)

In one of the biggest dream matches on WWE, John Cena clashed against Shinsuke Nakamura in a monumental Team Blue main event on Tuesday, with the winner going on to SummerSlam to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who along with the Singh brothers watched the match from his luxurious skybox.

After defeating Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match last week with help from the Great Khali to retain his WWE Championship, the Modern Day Maharaja demanded a new challenger to step forward and face him at the biggest event of the summer.

It looked like the match was in Cena’s favour and at one point it even looked like he won when he gave landed WWE’s Rockstar with a thunderous Attitude Adjustment, then rolled through and attempted to seal the victory by once again hitting his signature move.

The ever-resilient Nakamura wiggled free, however, and The King of Strong Style hit Cena with a devastating Reverse Exploder followed by a head-ringing Kinshasa. The pin came after Cena landed on his neck after a Nakamura suplex, allowing Nakamura to book his next major gig — a WWE Championship Match against Jinder Mahal at The Biggest Event of Summer.

After the contest, the two Superstars shook hands in a well-earned showing of mutual respect.

