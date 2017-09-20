Only in Express

WWE Smackdown Results: Shane McMahon returns to take revenge against Kevin Owens

Shane McMahon will face Kevin Owens at the WWE Hell in a Cell on October 8 and when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced the match, Owens brutally attacked him and left the stalwart of sports entertainment with three fractured ribs.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 20, 2017 10:15 am
wwe smackdown live, wwe smackdown results, shane mcmahon, kevin owens, kevin owens vs shane mcmahon, wwe smackdown photos, wwe news, sports news, indian express Shane McMahon returned to WWE Smackdown Live after serving a week’s suspension. (Source: WWE)
After serving a week’s suspension, Shane McMahon resumed his duties as Smackown Live’s Commissioner but over and above his professional duties, he now has a personal issue to resolve. Shane will face Kevin Owens at the WWE Hell in a Cell in the first week of October but when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced the match, Owens brutally attacked him and left the stalwart of sports entertainment with three fractured ribs. On Tuesday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Shane returned and had a single agenda on his mind: to deliver a beating to Owens at the Hell in a Cell match. Shane has had a tricky relationship with his father – which has been well documented – but he expressed his love for his father and plans to exact revenge.

Later in the night, Owens addressed the WWE Universe via satellite and showed no remorse for his brutal and unforgiving attack on Vince. KO went bit-by-bit to recall the details of the beating to the WWE chairman before leaving him in a heap only to be tended to by the medics and to receive a stare down from Stephanie McMahon. Owens then apologised to everyone for what they were about to see at the WWE Hell in a Cell on October 8 when he meets Shane inside the steel structure. The former WWE champion then stressed that far, far worse consequences were in store for the McMahon family.

WWE Smackdown Results

Randy Orton def. Aiden English

Rusev def. Randy Orton

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal insulted Shinsuke Nakamura yet again

Tye Dillinger’s attack prevented Baron Corbin from answering AJ Styles’ United States Open Challenge

The New Day def. Hype Bros

Charlotte Flair def. Becky Lynch, Tamina and Naomi to challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell

