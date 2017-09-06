WWE Smackdown Results: Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens come to blows

WWE Smackdown Live on Tuesday saw Commissioner Shane McMahon attack Kevin Owens. (Source: WWE) WWE Smackdown Live on Tuesday saw Commissioner Shane McMahon attack Kevin Owens. (Source: WWE)

WWE Smackdown started off in a fully heated mode at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as the continuing nervous tension between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens turned into a full blown trade of attack. They had been at odds with each for months now and on Tuesday it came out with physical attack.

The script had the show kicking off with a contest between Natalya and Carmella but before the match could begin, Kevin Owens interrupted James Ellsworth’s introduction of Ms. Money in the Bank. He announced his intention to become the special guest referee as he did during the Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English match last week. The suggestion didn’t fit well with WWE Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon. Shane-O-Mac made it clear that Owens’ behavior which has been affecting the brand in the last several weeks would no longer be tolerated. It resulted in a heated argument before things took an ugly turn as Owens got deeply personal in saying the McMahon family would have been better off if Shane hadn’t survived his helicopter crash. This led to Shane losing it and begin an attack on Owens.

The physical attack continued over the announce desk as Shane hammered away until SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan arrived with referees and security to pull Shane off Owens. Clearly irate with the onslaught, Owens announced his intention to sue SmackDown LIVE, WWE and every member of the McMahon family.

Later in the night, Bryan revealed Shane was indefinitely suspended as Smackdown’s Commissioner with the Big Boss to come on the blue brand’s show next week to address the situation.

WWE Smackown Live Results

Natalya def. Carmella

Aiden English def. Sami Zayn

Shane McMahon was suspended indefinitely as the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner

Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Randy Orton

