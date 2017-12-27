WWE Smackdown results: Sami Zayn’s interference helps Kevin Owens beat AJ Styles

Sami Zayn interfered in the main event to help Kevin Owens beat AJ Styles. Sami Zayn interfered in the main event to help Kevin Owens beat AJ Styles.

The night began with General Manager Daniel Bryan declaring that Dolph Ziggler relinquished the US title. With this, he announced a tournament to seek out a new US Champion.

This was followed by a couple of first-round matches which were held to determine who goes through to the next round of the tournament. In the first of those Booby Roode took on Baron Corbin. The former US Champion failed to turn up on the day as Roode prevailed in the hard-hitting contest by defeating Corbin with an amazing, and sudden, rollup.

In the next match, Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger. This was after the Dillinger’s gave in a lot of efforts but Mahal’s power and size proved too much for him. Ultimately the ‘Khallas’ was too much for him, and Mahal earned the victory to advance in the tournament.

In the main event of the night, WWE Champion AJ Styles and Kevin Owens went head to head in a major fight. However, the presence of Sami Zayn in the corner led to chaos. This led to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon get involved and remove Zayn from ringside. But the distraction costs AJ Styles the match as Owens rolled him up for a three count.

SmackDown Results:

Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable defeated The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango ends in a no contest

Ruby Riott defeated Naomi

Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin in a United States Championship Tournament First-Round Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger in a United States Championship Tournament First-Round Match

