WWE Smackdown results: Rivalry intensifies between AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of Wrestlemania

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura almost clashed on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE) AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura almost clashed on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE)

After a blindside attack on WWE Champion AJ Styles and 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura last week on Smackdown Live, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable were asked to take on the two superstars in the main event on this week’s Smackdown Live, five days before the Wrestlemania. Inspite of their title fight at the ‘Show of the Shows’ on Sunday, Styles and Nakamura remained on the same page through most of the match and did not let their rivalry affect their team balance.

But Styles, who was looking to get a psychological advantage on his opponent ahead of the dream match, decided to not tag his partner and instead disposed of the tag team on his own. With a picture-perfect phenomemanal forerarm, the “Phenomenal One” clocked Gable and went down for a cover- 1-2-3- to pick up the victory.

As Styles walked out of the ring, Benjamin tried to launch another blindside attack on Nakamura. But the King of Strong Style was ready this time to fight back and cleared him from the ring. But just as soon as Nakamura turned back, he saw Styles flying from the top rope to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm. The WWE Champion though, just like his opponent last week, stopped an inch away from him, and then patted Nakamura on the back. He then delivered a message to the challenger- “I’ll see you at Wrestlemania.”

Smackdown Live also saw the return of Commissioner Shane McMahon who ended his difference with the General Manager Daniel Bryan as the duo get ready to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Sunday.

WWE Smackdown Other results:

Charlotte Flair def. Natalya

Rusev def. Jinder Mahal

Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley & Primo def. Tye Dillinger, Zack Ryder & Breezango

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn crashed SmackDown LIVE

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd