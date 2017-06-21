WWE Smackdown Results: Rivalry between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton intensifies

Randy Orton made a strong statement on WWE Smackdown. (Source: WWE) Randy Orton made a strong statement on WWE Smackdown. (Source: WWE)

On Tuesday night on Smackdown Live in Dayton, Ohio, the rivalry between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton reached next level with intensity and animosity between the two getting stronger as weeks go by. Orton made it very clear that the tussle between the two had gone from sporting to personal after the way Mahal and The Singh Brothers had treated his father Bob Orton at the WWE Money in the Bank during the WWE Championship match. His message was simple and clear – this wasn’t over. He promised to hurt the Modern Day Maharaja and put The Singh Brothers in the hospital if so required.

In the main event of the night, as Mahal took on Luke Harper, his mind was forced to focus on more than just Harper in the ring. In the middle of the match, Mr Money in the Bank Baron Corbin walked to the ringside. He lurked around for a few moments and looked to cash in on his title challenge only to walk back with a sly smile on his face.

With the distraction out of the way, Mahal got the job done with a Khallas. However, his evening turned sour as Orton came out to the ring and attacked the Indian wrestler and the Singh Brothers. Orton then delivered a big DDT to Mahal on the outside of the ring. Singh Brothers returned to attack the Apex Predator which allowed Mahal to move away from danger. But the things didn’t go well for the Singh Brothers who had to pay for their interference as they both were struck by an RKO.

WWE Smackdown Results:

Big E def. Jimmy Uso

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

United States Champion Kevin Owens def. Chad Gable in the New Face of America Open Challenge

Daniel Bryan issued his verdict on the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Jinder Mahal def. Luke Harper

