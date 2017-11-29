WWE Smackdown results: With Sami Zayn’s help, Kevin Owens tames ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton in No Disqualification match

Sami Zayn landed vicious blows on Randy Orton using a steel chair. (Source: WWE) Sami Zayn landed vicious blows on Randy Orton using a steel chair. (Source: WWE)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s actions during Survivor Series came back to haunt the duo for yet another week as Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon announced that the main event between Owens and ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton will be a no-disqualification match. Mcmahon added that Owens’ ‘guiding angel’ Sami Zayn will be barred from the ringside during the fight.

An intense Orton took the fight to Owens as soon the bell rang and started punishing the Canadian for costing Team Smackdown the match against Team Raw at Survivor Series. Using the no-disqualification rules to his advantage, the viper introduced candlesticks into the mix and started shoving serious blows on his rival outside the ring. Vicious superplexes from the ‘Legend Killer’ troubled the former Universal Champion and it seemed all but over for him.

But, defying McMahon’s order, Zayn found a way to interject himself into the match and came to aid his best friend. While Orton and Owens took the fight outside the ring and started raining savage punches on each other near the entrance area, Zayn came from behind with a steel chair and landed vicious strikes on Orton’s left leg.

Orton was soon finished by Owens, who targeted his left leg and then set him up for a superkick. A picture-perfect frog splash made the way clear for Owens to cover his opponent for a pinfall. It is the second week in a row that Owens and Zayn have found a way to ruin McMahon’s plans of exacting punishment and it remains to be seen what actions the Smackdown Commissioner will take on Zayn next week for defying clear instructions.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) def. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) def. The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder)

Mojo Rawley goes berserk and attacks his partner Zack Ryder

AJ Styles def. Singh brothers in 2-on-1 handicap match

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan) def. Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Naomi

Kevin Owens def. Randy Orton in a No-disqualification match

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd