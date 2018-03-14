WWE Smackdown results: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn demolish Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn assaulting WWE Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon. (Source: WWE) Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn assaulting WWE Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon. (Source: WWE)

WWE Commissioner Shane McMahon’s actions at the pay-per-view Fastlane came back to haunt him in this week’s Smackdown Live. McMahon, who interfered in the six-pack challenge for WWE title at the event, and cost both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn their opportunities to win the belt, came out in the ring to “explain” his actions. Admitting that he took things a little too far, he said that he felt the need to create a rift between the “Yep Movement” based on the actions of both the wrestlers in the past months.

McMahon went on to say that he is happy to create a feud among the two fighters and announced that the rivalry between the two will culminate at Wrestlemania when Owens goes one-on-one against his “best friend” Zayn. McMahon further added that Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan will return to his duties from next week but he would be continuing alone as he would be taking “an indefinite leave of absence”.

But before McMahon could bid farewell to the fans, he was interrupted by Owens and Zayn, who sarcastically “thanked” the Commissioner for the “opportunity” at the grandest stage and further added that his “agenda” of creating animosity between the two friends will not work. The two later lashed out and started dishing out heavy punishment to McMahon, hitting with a Pop-up-Powerbomb and then with a Helluva Kick.

The WWE officials came out to stop the brutal assault but that did not deter Owens and Zayn as they went on to beat down the referees. The two later put a steelchair on McMahon’s neck and then pushed him straight to the ring post. Afterwards, the beatdown continued backstage as Owens delivered a Pop-up-Powerbomb to McMahon on a steel object. Smackdown Live concluded with McMahon being taken to a hospital on a stretcher.

Other results:

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura both declared their intentions for WrestleMania

AJ Styles def. Rusev via disqualification

The Bludgeon Brothers def. Jimmy Uso & Big E

Charlotte Flair and Asuka went face-to-face

Tensions continued to rise between Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal def. Bobby Roode

Carmella def. Naomi

