WWE SmackDown results: Jinder Mahal’s title challenger to be decided after John Cena vs Nakamura

Jinder Mahal would have got John Cena as his SummerSlam opponent. Cena also stated that he wants to challenge Jinder Mahal for his WWE Championship title. But SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan then came out and stated that opportunities have to be earned at SmackDown, even if it is John Cena. He hence stated that Cena would be facing Shinsuke Nakamura and the winner fights Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens was just starting to gloat about his US Champion title when he was interrupted by AJ Styles who demanded that he get a chance to pose a challenge. Owens had made it clear that he would be inviting challenges from “next week” and reiterated his decisions. Before the two could talk things through, one more fighter got threw himself into the ring and that was, to the surprise of everyone in stadium, Chris Jericho.

Jericho also said that he wants to challenge for Owens’ US title. This brought him at loggerheads with Styles too, leading to the latter entering Jericho’s List. Shane McMahon interfered and stated that the US Title will be decided then and there in a Triple Threat Match

The three Superstars fought at break-neck speed Owens was soon tossed out of the ring by Styles and pinned Jericho down to win the US title. Owens later expressed his disgust and demanded a one-on-one rematch next week. He stated that asking him to defend a title against two men was unfair.

WWE SmackDown results:

Chris Jericho returned to SmackDown LIVE

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch def. Lana & Tamina

John Cena will battle Shinsuke Nakamura next week to see who will challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam

Sami Zayn & Tye Dillinger def. Mike Kanellis & Aiden English

The New Day’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship Celebration was ruined by The Usos

AJ Styles def. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match to become the new United States Champion

