WWE SmackDown Results: Jinder Mahal overpowers Tye Dillinger

WWE Smackdown this week had all the elements it should – from vase being smashed on heads to fighters throwing tantrums. Here are the results from Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown.

Jinder Mahal beats Tye Dillinger via pinfall

Both Jinder Mahal and Tye Dillinger were at their strongest, giving tough fight but it was the Maharaja who dominated in the end. After beating down The Perfect 10 for most of the match, he hit Khallas to end it. He promises to bring the Punjabi Prison to SmackDown next week.

John Cena and AJ Styles defeat Rusev and Kevin Owens via pinfall

John Cena, AJ Styles charged themselves to victory as Owens fell short with an attitude-adjustment. Even though Rusev and Owens grounded The Phenomenal One, Cena took charge in his next move itself. The U.S. title was again the highlight, as has been seen since 2017.

Xavier Woods defeats Jey Uso via pinfall

It was speed that mattered as Xavier Woods defeated Jey Uso to win via pinfall before Uso tripped him up behind referee’s back in a very brief match.

The match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin never begins

It wasn’t a fight. It was a fued as Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin did not even reach the ring before they locked horns against each other. The two had to be separated by the match officials and taken back in.

Tamina and Natayla win against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair via pinfall

Lana distracted Flair, who was left vulnerable as Tamina landed a superkick, costing her and her partner the match.

