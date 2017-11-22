WWE SmackDown Results: Jinder Mahal invokes rematch clause, set to face AJ Styles at WWE Clash of Champions

The Phenomenal One was ready to put his title on the line, but a defiant Mahal responded via the TitanTron. (Source: WWE) The Phenomenal One was ready to put his title on the line, but a defiant Mahal responded via the TitanTron. (Source: WWE)

WWE Champion AJ Styles earned plaudits for his performance against Brock Lesnar in Survivor Series. However, unperturbed by the loss, Styles remained focussed on his next job at hand as he returned to the ring on SmackDown Live – a rematch with Jinder Mahal. Declaring his intentions of settling the score with Jinder Mahal, the Phenomenal one challenged Mahal for a title shot at the next pay-per-view – Clash of Champions. Mahal, who responded via satellite tv was only happy to accept.

Survivor Series also witnessed Smackdown lose the traditional elimination match (men’s) due to interference by Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Their actions left SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon irritated to no end and as the night began he called out the duo and was almost about to fire them before General Manager Daniel Bryan floated the idea of a Lumberjack Match between Owens & Zayn against The New Day.

Later in the evening, fans were in a for a treat as The Bludgeon Brothers -Luke Harper and Eric Rowan finally made their debut after much anticipation. Squaring off against The Hype Bros the team of Harper and Rowan put up a dominating performance before securing a win.

In the main event, Owens and Zayn somehow managed to pick up a win against the New Day. While the lumberjacks seemed on course to hand the duo a beating of a lifetime, timely intervention by Rusev and Aiden English helped Zayn and Owens escape. But that was not before Owens had to face Daniel Bryan who made an announcement that next week’s main event will see Owens fight none other than Randy Orton.

