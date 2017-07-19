WWE SmackDown Results: Jimmy Uso beats Kofi Kingston

WWE Smackdown Live results. (Source: WWE) WWE Smackdown Live results. (Source: WWE)

It was a thrilling Smackdown Live Tuesday as Jinder Mahal, the Modern Day Maharaja brought in the Punjabi prison as promised. Other than that, there were some aggresive fights.

Here are the results from Smackdown Live on July 18:

Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin def. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

Corbin savagely blindsided his opponent before Nakamura even completed his entrance. But WWE’s Rockstar sensed it and began brawling with The Lone Wolf. Owens exploded onto the stage and joined in on Corbin’s assault, but Styles rushed from the ring to Nakamura’s aid, resulting in a standoff prior to the opening bell.

The Prizefighter dropped Styles with a vicious superkick and followed up with a bone-jarring Pop-Up Powerbomb to earn the victory.

Jimmy Uso def. Kofi Kingston

In the heat of the pulse-pounding bout, Jey Uso attempted to assist his brother, but Big E and Xavier Woods cut him off at the pass. Feeling good vibes, Kofi landed a crossbody, but Jimmy used Kingston’s momentum against him, rolling through to score the three-count.

Mike Kanellis def. Sami Zayn

After Maria hopped into the ring to prevent Zayn from downing her husband with a Helluva Kick, Mike capitalized on the distraction and snagged the victory with a wicked right hand and an incredibly impressive maneuver, once again forcing Zayn to feel the “power of love.”

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair

Becky locked in her excruciating Dis-Arm-Her and tenaciously prevented several counter attempts by Flair, leaving The Queen with no alternative but to submit.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd