WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan stunned by Rusev in Money in the Bank qualifier

Rusev took on Daniel Bryan in WWE Smackdown’s main event. (Source: WWE) Rusev took on Daniel Bryan in WWE Smackdown’s main event. (Source: WWE)

Next pay-per-view for the blue brand – Money in the Bank – had every superstar’s attention on Tuesday on WWE Smackdown. It had three superstars qualifying for the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Meanwhile, the growing rivalry between The New Day and The Bar continued.

In the main event of the night, Rusev took on Daniel Bryan with a spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line. With Aiden English by the ringside, Bryan and Rusev engaged in a knock-down, drag-out brawl as Bryan looked to build on the momentum he had gained after his win over Big Cass at WWE Backlash while also fighting through the injuries he sustained during the seven-footer’s blindside attack after the bout.

Rusev pounded on Bryan with a barrage of strikes, and English was there to get Rusev out of the tricky situation whenever needed. In the match’s pivotal moment, Bryan, whose ribs were clearly worse for wear after all the punishment he had suffered over the past few weeks weeks, charged Rusev, but The Super Athlete nailed him square in the compromised body part. He followed it up with a kick square to Bryan’s jaw for the win to claim his place in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Joining him at the Money in the Bank ladder match will be The Miz who beat Jeff Hardy in the first match of the night. In the women’s qualifier, Charlotte Flair beat Peyton Royce.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

The Miz def. Jeff Hardy to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Charlotte Flair def. Peyton Royce to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Cesaro def. Xavier Woods

Mandy Rose def. Becky Lynch

Rusev def. Daniel Bryan to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

