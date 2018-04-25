WWE SmackDown Results: Even The Club can’t stop Shinsuke Nakamura terrorising AJ Styles

AJ Styles was again the victim of Nakamura terror. (Source: WWE) AJ Styles was again the victim of Nakamura terror. (Source: WWE)

With eyes set on a rematch of their dream battle from WrestleMania at the Greatest Royal Rumble event this Friday, WWE Champion AJ Styles reunited with The Club and longtime friends Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to take on Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and Aiden English in SmackDown LIVE’s main event.

It was all about the King of Strong Style in the ring as not even the club could stop Nakamura, who got the victory with a Kinshasa to the back of the head to Luke Gallows.

Even after the contest, a frustrated Styles attacked Nakamura but only to be at the receiving end of more blows and strikes. The show ended with Anderson getting a Kinshasa from the King of Strong Style, who was aiming for Styles but got interrupted in the act by Anderson.

Shelton Benjamin defeats Randy Orton

The match was supposed to be between Sheton Benjamin and Jeff Hardy but Randy Orton interrupted Hardy’s entrance. Orton walked into a Paydirt to give Benjamin the win after Hardy, who was watching from outside, gave was attacked by a Sunil Singh in a mask.

Here are the other highlights of WWE Smackdown:

Big Cass interrupted “Miz TV” with a message for Daniel Bryan

The IIconics def. Asuka & Becky Lynch

Jimmy Uso def. Rowan

Carmella and Charlotte Flair met for a contract signing for their match at WWE Backlash

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd