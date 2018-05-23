WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan beats Jeff Hardy, to face Samoa Joe next week for Money in the Bank qualifying match

Daniel Bryan defeated Jeff Hardy on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE) Daniel Bryan defeated Jeff Hardy on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE)

Former four-time WWE Champion earned a second opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder match after he defeated United States Champion Jeff Hardy in the main event of Smackdown Live. In an intense match, In an intense match, which saw Samoa Joe, in the commentator’s box, both the wrestlers pushed each other to their limits. In a heated moment which enthralled the WWE Universe, Bryan launched a Flying Knee off the apron, but Hardy was quick to evade the attack and smacked Bryan with a Flying Clothesline. The Intercontinental Champion then wen on to strike Bryan with a Whisper in the Wind, but failed to get the three count. Bryan quickly recovered from the attack and delivered a barrage of “Yes” Kicks to his opponent.

In the closing moments of the match, Hardy delivered a Twist of Fate to Bryan and was going for the Swanton Bomb, before Bryan got his knees up to keep himself in the match and then countered the move with a heel hook to get a submission victory.

Bryan’s celebration in the ring did not last for long as he was interrupted by Samoa Joe who entered the ring to remind him that he will face him in the next week for a spot in the MITB qualifying match.

WWE Smackdown Live Results

The Miz def. Big E

Lana def. Billie Kay in a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas def. local competitor

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed the stipulation for his WWE Championship Match against AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Usos to earn the opportunity to contend for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Money in the Bank

Naomi def. Sonya Deville in a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

