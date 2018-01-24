WWE Smackdown results: AJ Styles gains win over Kevin Owens, but gets beaten up by Sami Zayn

AJ Styles beat Kevin Owens but lost against Sami Zayn. (Source: WWE) AJ Styles beat Kevin Owens but lost against Sami Zayn. (Source: WWE)

In this week’s Smackdown LIVE, WWE Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles decided to test himself against the combined faction of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before the all important 2-on-1 handicap Title match against the duo at Royal Rumble on Sunday. Owens and Zayn started the show with the celebration of their “Yep” Movement and proclaimed that they will create history at Royal Rumble by becoming the first ever co-WWE Champions.

Irrititated by their comments, Styles came out to issue a challenge, and said he would take on both of them in a back-to-back fight. WWE Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan made the fight official, while commissioner Shane McMahon announced that Zayn could not be around the ringside area during Owens’ fight and vice-versa.

The main event kicked off with Owens first going against Styles, who made no mistakes in the match and went on to deliver a picture perfect Calf crusher. Owens tapped out to Stlyes in no time but before Styles could gear up to take on Zayn, the Canadian made the best of the moment and delivered a ruthless beating to the WWE Champion.

With Zayn taking an early advantage, he continued to punish Styles, who was already showing signs of fatigue in the fight. Owens, stayed at the ringside, complaining of ankle injury, and eventually a stretcher was brought out to take him out of the arena. Styles tried to beat Owens while he was being taken, but the crafty Zayn made the most of the distraction, and delivered a thunderous Helluva Kick and Blue Thunder Bomb to get the win.

The show closed down with the duo celebrating with the title while Styles lying down in the middle of the ring, struggling to get up, paving way for an exciting main event at Royal Rumble.

Other results:

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston & Bobby Roode def. Jinder Mahal, Rusev & Aiden English

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin ended in a no-contest

Naomi def. Liv Morgan

Chad Gable def. Jey Uso



