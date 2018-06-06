WWE Smackdown Live: The New Day beat Rusev, Samoa Joe, The Miz in 6-man Tag team match

The New Day reigned supreme on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE) The New Day reigned supreme on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE)

In a match featuring all the Smackdown Live contenders who have qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder match, The former four-time tag-team Champions, The New Day, picked up a massive win over Samoa Joe, The Miz, and Rusev in a 6-man Tag-team match. The New Day, comprising of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E, face off against the trio in the main event of this week’s Smackdown Live and established dominance ahead of the pay-per-view.

As the WWE Universe still remained clueless regarding which member of the New Day will be representing the faction in the pay-per-view, the trio took the fight to the tough opposition. While The Miz continued to play mind games, Samoa Joe and Rusev used their brute strength to get back into the match and take control of things as the fight continued.

In the closing minutes of the game, the match appeared to be slipping out from The New Day’s hands as Joe took out Woods with a Coquina Clutch, while Rusev dismantled a flying Kingston with a Machka Kick. But a miscommunication led to the shift in the tables, as the Miz accidentally threw the plate of pancakes on his tag partners while trying to hit Big E. The two powerhouse fighters dropped The A-Lister as revenge and left him alone in the ring. Seeing the opportunity, the New Day dropped the former Intercontinental Champion with the Midnight Hour and went down for the pinfall to claim the win.

WWE Smackdown Live other results:

Carmella “unmasked” Asuka

Asuka def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Karl Anderson def. Harper

Jimmy Uso & Naomi def. Aiden English & Lana

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura signed the contract for their WWE Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair

Big Cass slandered Daniel Bryan in front of the WWE Universe

