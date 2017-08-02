WWE SmackDown LIVE results, videos: John Cena loses a chance to fight Jinder Mahal

John Cena during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura. (Source: WWE) John Cena during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura. (Source: WWE)

John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura shook hands after their fight on SmackDown LIVE was over. It was out of respect. Both had their chances to win the contest and Cena almost did before a stunning comeback from Nakamura ended his hopes of a chance to play the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Cena against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the World Championship could have been one of the biggest matches had it happened. But it was not to be as Nakamura made sure he was going to the big match.

Mahal, also known as the Modern-Day Maharaja, and the Singh Brothers also saw the match. It was a equally contested fight and the Cleveland crowd made the atmosphere electric. Both wrestlers completes some of the most exciting moves and holds.

Thank you @JohnCena !! Thank you #sdlive at Cleveland !! Thank you !!! — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) 2 August 2017

It seemed Cena had won the bout when he completed a Attitude Adjustment and before attempting the three-count, he completed his singnature move once again. He attempted a count after that but Nakamura broke free.

It was then Nakamura’s turn to pull off the Reverse Exploder on Cena and the King of Strong Style followed it with head-ringing Kinshasa. That sealed the game for him and a chance to fight Mahal at The Biggest Event of Summer.

But the SmackDown LIVE began with an even more interesting event. Last week, AJ Styles had claimed the United States Championship from Kevin Owens in a Triple-Threat Match but the latter invoked his rematch clause and tamed Styles on Tuesday.

In an high-octane match, Owens and Styles match each-other move for move and rilled up the arena. But, their match was hit by controversy when an haymaker from Owens accidentally knocked out the referee. This gave Styles a opportunity to catch Owens in a roll-up and he got the three-count.

Owens protested that his hand was up before the third count but referee, who was injured, could not see it. A furious Owens went backstage looking for SmackDown LIVE Commissioner management.

Both Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan met Owens who pushed the referee. But, McMohan said that the result is final, but Owens was granted a rematch for the United States Title at SummerSlam.

At this Owens asked for new referee as he doesn’t trust the current ones and the SmackDown decided that the match will be officiated by Shane McMahon.

