WWE Smackdown Live Results: Shinsuke Nakamura launches vicious assault on AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan

Shinsuke Nakamura interfered in the match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. (Source: WWE) Shinsuke Nakamura interfered in the match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. (Source: WWE)

This week’s Smackdown Live started with Commissioner Shane McMahon announcing that Daniel Bryan, who has been cleared for in-ring competition has resigned from the position of Smackdown Live’s General Manager and former Divas Champion Paige, who announced her retirement on Raw this week, will be the new General Manager of the blue brand. As her first decision, Paige announced a dream match between Bryan and the WWE World Champion AJ Styles as the main event of the evening.

As expected, the match between the two superstars saw high-flying, action-packed affair with Bryan and Styles continuously turning on the tables on each other. As Bryan tried to lock Styles with a cross face, the move that Sami Zayn submitted to at Wrestlemania, Styles rolled back and picked him up to deliver a Styles splash. But the move went unfinished and Bryan countered.

Just as he sat down, Bryan received a blow on the injured neck from Styles. But before he could recover, King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura came out of nowhere to deliver a Kinshasa knee strike to Bryan on the back of his head. He then brutally assaulted AJ Styles and delivered another low blow to the champion, followed by another Kinshasa knee strike. With a wry smile on his face, Nakamura left leaving both the superstars lying in the ring.

Earlier, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte came out to give her victory speech after ending Asuka’s streak at the Grandest Stage of Them All. But she was interrupted by NXT’s Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, who handed her a massive beatdown. The night for her worsened after Carmella came down to the ring and cashed in her money in the bank contract on a wounded Charlotte to win the Smackdown Live Women’s title.

Other Results:

Shane McMahon announced Paige as new General Manager of SmackDown LIVE

Naomi def. Natalya

Randy Orton def. Bobby Roode and Rusev to challenge United States Champion Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd