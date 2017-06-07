WWE Smackdown Live Results: Shinsuke Nakamura deals with Kevin Owens under Baron Corbin’s shadow

WWE Smackdown Live: Shinsuke Nakamura got the better of Kevin Owens in Smackdown’s main event. (Source: WWE) WWE Smackdown Live: Shinsuke Nakamura got the better of Kevin Owens in Smackdown’s main event. (Source: WWE)

Shinsuke Nakamure continued his strong run of results over Kevin Owens on Smackdown Live when the WWE Superstar beat Owens for third time in four weeks. But he wasn’t left to enjoy the win with Baron Corbin, sitting ringside at the commentator’s table, left his mark and Nakamure on the mat.

Originally, Sami Zayn was supposed to be the athlete alongside the commenator’s but he was blind sided backstage by Corbin who then proceeded to land heavy blows before making his way to the ring.

Owens had already suffered two defeats in three weeks to Nakamura – but in tag team matches. On Tuesday night, they were set up to go one-on-one and the Japanese continued that positive streak over the former WWE Champion. In a high quality match, both of them looked to get the better of the other with the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the horizon.

In the end though, Nakamura hit a cruel Kinshasa on Owens to earn a victory to further put a dent on Owens’ confidence. However, his celebrations were cut short when The Lone Wolf came in from behind and ambushed him. Corbin connected with the End of Days and made a clear statement – he was coming for The King of Strong Style.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

Carmella, Natalya & Tamina def. Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

AJ Styles def. Dolph Ziggler

Jinder Mahal def. Mojo Rawley

The New Day def. The Colons

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd